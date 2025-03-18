Dunne exclusive: Khusanov looks a great Man City signing

Former Manchester City defender Richard Dunne admits he's been impressed by January arrival Abdukodir Khusanov.

The young Uzbek stopper arrived during the winter market from Lens and though he put through his own net on the weekend in the draw with Brighton, Khusanov has already shown great potential in a City shirt.

Speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Betway, Dunne agrees, stating: "I think it’s been good, normally when City do sign players, it takes them a period of time to adjust and understand what’s expected from the manager.

"Certainly, on Abdukodir Khusanov’s part, I think he’s settled in brilliantly.

"It was a bit of a rude awakening he had in his first game against Chelsea, it was a little bit of a surprise to him, but since then he’s been outstanding.

"He looks like he’s going to be a great signing for them, I think Omar Marmoush, as well, is an exciting player.

"He’s someone that looks like he wants to run in behind, he wants to create opportunities for teammates and can obviously score a goal.

"So far, I think they’ve been good, there obviously needs to be more players who can step up as well.

"I think Nico Gonzalez has come in and probably been more steady than super exciting.

"I still think there are areas to improve and I’m sure the plan all along was to do all of this in the summer but because of the situation they’ve had to bring a couple of the signings forward, so I still expect them to try and strengthen again in the summer."