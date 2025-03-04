Tribal Football
Man City defender Ake on his foot injury: This has been such a frustrating season for me

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has sent a message to fans expressing frustration after completing successful foot surgery.

Ake is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a fractured foot after what he admits has been a frustrating start to the season where he has played just 18 times in all competitions in 2024-25 following an injury-disrupted campaign. 

The Dutchman was withdrawn at half-time during City’s FA Cup fifth round clash with Plymouth Argyle at the weekend and has since undergone a successful operation. He addressed fans on social media with a picture of him recovering afterwards and thanks them for their constant support. 

“This has been such a frustrating season for me,' he wrote. “But I have now had a successful surgery on a fracture in my foot which has been bothering me for months and I am looking positively to the future! 

“Rest and recover now, see you soon Cityzens and thank you for your support.” 

The injury leaves Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis as the only centre-back options for manager Pep Guardiola to choose from as he chases down a Champions League spot as well as the FA Cup which will be his only chance at silverware this season. 

