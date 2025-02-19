Khusanov arrives safely at Man City's hotel after many feared for his well-being

Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov encountered a setback reaching the team hotel before their Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old from Uzbekistan was captured arriving in Madrid at 12:40 am by cameras on a Spanish sports show.

Hosts initially raised concerns about his well-being, though they later confirmed he appeared in good shape and checked in safely.

Spanish reports now point to visa complications as the cause for his late arrival.

Since his £33M move from Lens in January, the youngster has yet to feature in European matches under Guardiola.

He did, however, start in City’s emphatic 4-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad this past weekend.