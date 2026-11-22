Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has expressed frustration over his side’s failure to convert their chances following a 2-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The Seagulls dominated much of the encounter but were punished by two late Oli McBurnie goals after Costinha received an 89th-minute red card.

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Dunk believes Brighton should have secured victory long before Hull’s late resurgence.

“We can't have that many chances and not score. I think the keeper pulled off a few worldies, but we have to kill the game off,” he said.

The defender also admitted that both goals were avoidable, insisting Brighton must improve their finishing.

However, Dunk has urged his teammates to respond positively when they host Universitatea Craiova in Thursday’s UEFA Conference League encounter.

“We can either act like this is the end of the world or we can move on to the next game,” he added.