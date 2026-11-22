Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler expressed his frustration after watching his side suffer a 2-0 defeat to Hull City on Sunday evening.

A late brace from Oli McBurnie condemned the Seagulls to defeat at the MKM Stadium despite creating several goalscoring opportunities.

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Speaking after the encounter, Hurzeler admitted his disappointment with the result but insists there were positives to take from the contest.

“Of course it's frustrating. But it's also part of the game sometimes. You win, sometimes you lose, you have to make the best out of it,” he told the media.

“You have to analyse it. No matter if you win or lose, we are in the process. We knew that not everything is perfect. We will keep going.

“Especially the last 20 minutes, I wasn't happy with things so that's definitely something that we have to analyse why and on Thursday we have the next opportunity.

“I think in the Premier League we cannot always expect to win.”