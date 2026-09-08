Dublin says Norwich should "be in the Premier League" and Hugh Jackman can take them there

Former Manchester United, Aston Villa and England star Dion Dublin has backed Hugh Jackman to lead Norwich City to the Premier League.

Wrexham’s “Hollywood story” began in 2020, when actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney agreed to buy Wrexham AFC, then a struggling fifth-tier club, for around £2M.

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Since then, the duo have helped the side climb up the football pyramid to the Championship whilst creating a worldwide brand in the process as they seek a spot in the Premier League.

Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman confirmed this month that he is in active negotiations to purchase a stake in Championship side Norwich City.

Jackman, who worked with Reynolds in the Deadpool and Wolverine film in 2024, could be key to helping the side, says Dublin who spoke with Reviant, as he backed him to dig the club out of the Championship.

“I own an estate agent in Wrexham and it’s gone crazy because of those two and the football club and the TV show. There’s people coming in from the USA wanting to buy property, and they’re almost pooling property between them because of Deadpool!

“Every week there’s people coming over to have a look and invest just because those two are the owners, and it’s absolutely huge. I'm actually living in Wrexham now because of it so I can quite easily tell you that they’ve done a great job, not just at the football club but for Wrexham as a whole. The place is bouncing, absolutely bouncing.

“Can Hugh Jackman have the same effect at Norwich City? Well, it’s a club and a city I know very, very well. Delia and Michael did a great job and maybe the club needed a little bit more of a boost but it’s a football club that will always be massive, and should always be in the Premier League, in my opinion.

“So maybe Wolverine can bring a bit of that Wrexham pizazz to the other side of the country to Norwich. Why not? It’s a good club. Carrow Road is always packed out. Hugh Jackman can come along, bring a bit more sparkle to it, and who knows where that could take them.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg became a co-owner of Welsh team Swansea City last year, whilst seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is a minority investor at Birmingham City. American celebrity investment is rife in English football and it looks like it won't stop anytime soon.