Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo-less Portugal end Norway's unbeaten home run

Real Madrid plot SENSATIONAL Haaland offer as Man City face Premier League decision

England v Czechia lineups: Confirmed squad news as Tuchel plans defensive changes

Ferran Soriano insists no decision made in club's financial case, say sources

Most read on Flashscore News

'I've lost my peace': Cape Verde's heroic World Cup goalkeeper regrets new-found fame

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Novak Djokovic one of 12 members of proposed player council to meet with Grand Slams

The Laver Cup made it clear: Carlos Alcaraz is tennis' top asset & one they must protect

Dele Alli reveals he is banned from one UK supermarket: I was robbing the place up...

Dele Alli reveals he is banned from one UK supermarket: I was robbing the place up...
Dele Alli reveals he is banned from one UK supermarket: I was robbing the place up...Jonathan Moscrop / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Former Tottenham and England star Dele Alli has revealed he is banned from UK supermarket Tesco.

Former England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli remains without a club after leaving Italian side Como in September 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 30-year-old was recently offered a potential route back into professional football by League Two side Barnet, with manager Dean Brennan saying “the doors are open” for the veteran to train with his side.

Alli has previously been honest about his traumatic childhood, during which he says he was sexually abused and dealing drugs at the age of eight before being adopted at 12.

Now, the former Everton and Besiktas playmaker has admitted to shoplifting to an extent where he was banned by Tesco for life. When asked to get drinks whilst being driven to training, Alli revealed that he froze in the back seat.

Alli said: “They’d get Powerades and stuff to go training. I’d sit in the back being bare quiet, trying to be like I’m a good kid, like whatever. They must have been talking about something to do with them at school, and they was like, can you go into the shop?

“They gave me money and was like, ah, can you get the Lucozade? And I was just sat there and I was just sat in the back, I didn’t get out of the car. Thirty seconds went by and they looked back, they’re still talking.

“They look back and they was like, can you go get the Lucozades? I was like, I can’t, they was like, why? I was like, I’m banned for life. Because I was robbing the place up. Everything bro.”

Alli has not played competitive football since March 2025, when he made his only appearance for Como and was sent off shortly after coming on against AC Milan.

As his troubles continue, he may find a way back into football through Barnet in League Two, a side that currently sit top of the league.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
League TwoDele AlliTottenhamBarnetComoBesiktasEvertonPremier League

Related Articles

Pochettino says "no type of punishment" will "repair" the Premier League after 114 charges

Tottenham turned down double bid for Richarlison as he remains in limbo

Tottenham reject UAE offer on Richarlison