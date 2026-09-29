Dele Alli reveals he is banned from one UK supermarket: I was robbing the place up...

Former Tottenham and England star Dele Alli has revealed he is banned from UK supermarket Tesco.

Former England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli remains without a club after leaving Italian side Como in September 2025.

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The 30-year-old was recently offered a potential route back into professional football by League Two side Barnet, with manager Dean Brennan saying “the doors are open” for the veteran to train with his side.

Alli has previously been honest about his traumatic childhood, during which he says he was sexually abused and dealing drugs at the age of eight before being adopted at 12.

Now, the former Everton and Besiktas playmaker has admitted to shoplifting to an extent where he was banned by Tesco for life. When asked to get drinks whilst being driven to training, Alli revealed that he froze in the back seat.

Alli said: “They’d get Powerades and stuff to go training. I’d sit in the back being bare quiet, trying to be like I’m a good kid, like whatever. They must have been talking about something to do with them at school, and they was like, can you go into the shop?

“They gave me money and was like, ah, can you get the Lucozade? And I was just sat there and I was just sat in the back, I didn’t get out of the car. Thirty seconds went by and they looked back, they’re still talking.

“They look back and they was like, can you go get the Lucozades? I was like, I can’t, they was like, why? I was like, I’m banned for life. Because I was robbing the place up. Everything bro.”

Alli has not played competitive football since March 2025, when he made his only appearance for Como and was sent off shortly after coming on against AC Milan.

As his troubles continue, he may find a way back into football through Barnet in League Two, a side that currently sit top of the league.