Chelsea great Drogba throws support behind Marseille striker Wahi

Chelsea great Didier Drogba has offered a rallying call to Olympique Marseille striker Elye Wahi.

Wahi has found himself being booed by OM fans this season.

Ahead of the Classique against PSG, Drogba sought to offer support to the striker.

In response, Drogba said on L'Equipe du soir: "Either you lock yourself away and say, I'm going to leave. Or you say to yourself: 'there's something I'm not doing well'.

"You question yourself, you go to training and you ask your teammates, your captain: 'what do I have to do to make myself respected by the supporters?'"