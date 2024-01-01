Drillo stunned by Man City striker Haaland's performance: One of the worst!

Tribal Football
Norwegian coaching legend Egil Olsen was shocked by Erling Haaland's performance last night.

Norway drew 0-0 with Kazakhstan in their Nations League clash on Friday.

Drillo was stunned by Haaland's performance on the night.

“We have two world-class players in the team," he said on TV2. "Today Erling Braut Haaland was unfortunately far below par. It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen from Haaland.

“Martin Odegaard flashes at times, but I have also seen him better. One point here is too bad. There are no other teams in this group that will concede points to Kazakhstan.”

