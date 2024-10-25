Dragusin delighted with Tottenham start for AZ win

Tribal Football
Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin was delighted with his start in last night's Europa League win against AZ Alkmaar.

It was his first start since being sent off against Qarabag last month.

"Yeah, honestly it's a great feeling being back on the pitch after that game. Obviously I learnt from that, for sure," the 22-year-old told the club's website.

"Today was important for me to get back the confidence. I am really glad we won and everyone is happy.

"It was the first time I get a red card so it was a complete shock for me, but the most important thing is to understand the mistake I did and to understand you only have to learn from it.

"Also, I am surrounded by people, including my family and team-mates and my staff, who were incredibly supportive of me. And I understand OK, it was a mistake I did and I did a checklist on that but now I need to learn from that and move on."

