Dragusin delighted with Tottenham start for AZ win
It was his first start since being sent off against Qarabag last month.
"Yeah, honestly it's a great feeling being back on the pitch after that game. Obviously I learnt from that, for sure," the 22-year-old told the club's website.
"Today was important for me to get back the confidence. I am really glad we won and everyone is happy.
"It was the first time I get a red card so it was a complete shock for me, but the most important thing is to understand the mistake I did and to understand you only have to learn from it.
"Also, I am surrounded by people, including my family and team-mates and my staff, who were incredibly supportive of me. And I understand OK, it was a mistake I did and I did a checklist on that but now I need to learn from that and move on."