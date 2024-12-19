Doyle on Wolves' form under Pereira: I really do believe that we can turn this around

Tribal Football
Wolves star Tommy Doyle hopes that he can make an impact under new boss Vitor Pereira.

The Portuguese is set to take over from Gary O’Neil in the coming days, as the club tries to avoid relegation.

With the worst defense in the Premier League and significant injuries in that area, Doyle knows it is all hands on deck.

"I really do believe that we can turn this around," Doyle said, per Express and Star. 

"As players, as leaders, we have to step up.

“If I can do that myself, then I will, I'll take it upon myself to be that person, and hopefully we can turn this around because the fans deserve a lot more.”

