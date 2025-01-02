Doyle on the Wolves squad working under Pereira: We are a lot closer on and off the pitch

Doyle on theWolves squad working under Pereira: We are a lot closer on and off the pitch

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Tommy Doyle has praised new manager Vitor Pereira for how he's brought the club together in recent weeks.

After ending 2024 with three games unbeaten under the Portuguese head coach, Doyle has full faith in a Wolves side who he says have bonded and look more like a unit.

“The change was probably needed near the end. You can see how a lot of lads are kind of revitalized, and a lot more lads are getting minutes and the squad is being used. Everybody feels good and the changing room is in a great spot right now, and I think that's down to the manager and his staff.

“There are things that we don’t want to go into, but sometimes when you have a new face, it's nice for the players. Obviously, we have a lot of Portuguese and Brazilian players and the communication is good with them, and their English is perfect as well, so there's no issues with the English boys.

“We just feel a lot closer and you can feel that on the pitch now. We're fighting and we're playing with that enthusiasm, we're holding accountability of each other, and the manager holds us accountable as well."

Doyle also said: “If we under-perform, he lets us know, and if we perform, he gives us rewards, so that’s what it's about – fighting for shirts, and that's now more than ever, that the lads are fighting for the shirt and the lads are performing, which is brilliant.

“We're in a good spot, we end the year on a high, and now we've got to take this into the new year. We’ve got to keep building on this and keep pushing, and if we keep this form up, we will finish the season really strong."