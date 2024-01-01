Dowman continues to train with Arsenal U18's despite being just 14 year old

Max Dowman, one of Arsenal's top young talents has attracted the attention of many as he trains with those far older than him due to unbelievable

Max Dowman continues to train with players who are upwards of 4 years older than him despite technically having just become an U15 player.

After being allocated the number 99, Dowman has caught the eye of many due to his ability and sheer talent which has led him to be able to compete with those much older than him.

Last season the 14-year-old played for the Arsenal U18s, trained with the first-team and also even stepped up to represent England at U17 level.

Dowman has made just seven appearances for Arsenal U18s so far but has already scored two goals, whilst providing five assists.

These are insane feats for a player of such a young age, it is clear that he has a very bright future ahead of him.