Doucoure on his Everton future: Even if I leave, inside my heart I will always be a Blue

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has spoken about his future at the club and the possibility of a new contract.

It’s been an excellent five seasons on Merseyside for the 32-year-old who is one of 13 Everton players whose current contracts expire this summer. The midfielder has finally spoken out and revealed all about his future with the club, which could be altered via a clause in his contract that would trigger a one-year extension.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mali international spoke to The Times about what the future holds as the Toffees look to avoid relegation this season under manager David Moyes, who has turned the club around so far.

“It’s a difficult situation, to be honest. I never lie when I talk about my future. Obviously I’ve had a great time here. I don’t know what’s going to come next. I’m a free agent now so I have some possibilities.

“I will always cherish my time here and I will be very happy for what I did for Everton. Even if I leave, inside my heart I will always be a Blue.

“For the moment, nothing has been discussed so let’s see what’s going to happen in the next couple of months. But it may be my last season here, so I want to enjoy it as much as I can and do the best I can.”

Moyes has some brutal decisions to make at the end of the campaign with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jesper Lindstrøm, Jack Harrison, Michael Keane, Idrissa Gueye and many more set to leave. Doucoure could stay for one more season or leave elsewhere as his career slowly winds down after many impressive years in the Premier League.