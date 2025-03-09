Moyes "really pleased" with Everton draw at Wolves

Everton boss David Moyes was left pleased with their point earned at Wolves on Saturday.

Jack Harrison had Everton ahead on 33 minutes at Molineux before Marshall Munetsi struck seven minutes later for the hosts.

Moyes afterwards declared himself satisfied with the point given the passion shown by Wolves on the day.

He told evertontv: “I’m really pleased to get the point. I didn't think we played well tonight in general, but there were other parts of the game I did think we played well.

“I think we were threatening to try and do the right things in lots of areas, but I generally feel that Wolves are in quite a good run of form at the moment.

“I know their position might not suggest that, but I think coming here, they were desperate to beat us tonight because of getting closer to us, and the one thing we did do, is keep that distance today with getting a point.

“I didn't think we were at our best tonight but against Man United, we got a draw and we've just gone from Brentford where we came away disappointed from the two games only to get draws.

“Tonight, I'm not disappointed with a draw. Tonight, I'm thinking it’s good point against a team who are fighting for their lives like we are, and we've shown resilience, stuck at it and came away from home in the Premier League with a good point.”

Moyes had called out on-loan Leeds United winger Harrison going into the game for lack of goals and assists this season.

He added: “I'm pleased for Jack because Jack scored quite a few goals for Leeds United, and I always thought he was a threat with his speed and his crossing.

“I'm sure everybody knows his work rate is really high. He always does a good job for the team, but he's got a lot to do. He's still got a lot to improve on because we need more.

“One's not enough for me, you know, we need to come up with more and more assists but I’m pleased they got the goal tonight.”