DONE DEAL: Wycombe buy Brighton midfielder Mullins

Wycombe Wanderers have signed outright Brighton midfielder Jamie Mullins.

Mullins has moved to Wycombe for an undisclosed fee.

Wycombe head coach Mike Dodds told the club website, "Jamie's got a really bright future ahead of him in the game and we're excited to bring him to Wycombe to develop his career and add another option for us in midfield."

Mullins moved to Brighton from Bohemians in 2023 and has been a regular with the U21 team.

He featured for Brighton in a senior friendly on Saturday before Tuesday's sale.