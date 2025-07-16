DONE DEAL: Crewe sign Aston Villa midfielder O'Reilly

Crewe Alexandra have signed Aston Villa midfielder Tommi O'Reilly.

O'Reilly moves to Gresty Road on a season-long loan.

Last season, the 21 year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Shrewsbury Town in League One before joining MK Dons in League Two for the second part of the campaign.

In total, he made 34 appearances last term..

A product of the Aston Villa academy, O’Reilly has seen senior action in the Europa Conference League.