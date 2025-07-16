Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Liverpool to snap up Isak for £120M as they break British transfer record once again
Real Madrid actively discussing Vinicius Junior sale

DONE DEAL: Crewe sign Aston Villa midfielder O'Reilly

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Crewe sign Aston Villa midfielder O'Reilly
DONE DEAL: Crewe sign Aston Villa midfielder O'ReillyCrewe/X.com
Crewe Alexandra have signed Aston Villa midfielder Tommi O'Reilly.

O'Reilly moves to Gresty Road on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last season, the 21 year-old  spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Shrewsbury Town in League One before joining MK Dons in League Two for the second part of the campaign.

In total, he made 34 appearances last term..

A product of the Aston Villa academy, O’Reilly has seen senior action in the Europa Conference League.

Mentions
League OneLeague TwoPremier LeagueO'Reilly TommiAston VillaCreweMilton Keynes DonsShrewsburyFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace defender Imray joins Blackpool on a season-long loan: It’s a privilege to be here
Agents in Bologna talks for Villa midfielder Barrenechea
DONE DEAL: Swindon sign Villa defender Finley Munroe on season long loan