DONE DEAL: Willian signs with Olympiakos

Free agent Willian has signed with Olympiakos.

The Brazilian midfielder joins Olympiakos after turning down a new contract offer from Fulham this summer.

Willian, 36, had offers around the world but agreed terms with Olympiakos on Monday.

The veteran has stated a belief he can play until he is 40 years of age.

Olympiakos is owner Evangelos Marinakis also has Nottingham Forest as part of his football portfolio.