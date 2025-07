Northern Ireland youth international Callum Leacock has joined West Ham United.

The 16-year-old defender moves from Linfield's academy.

Leacock will initially be registered with West Ham's U18 team, where he will work under the guidance of coach Lauris Coggin.

The youngster joins West Ham on scholarship forms.

Leacock made his Northern Ireland U17s debut in October 2023.