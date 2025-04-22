Tribal Football
Besitkas making move for West Ham striker Fullkrug

Besitkas are making a move for West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug.

TMW says Besiktas see the Germany international as a replacement for Ciro Immobile.

It's been suggested Besiktas management have informed Immobile to find himself a new club for next season - and they see Fullkrug as a direct replacement.

Indeed, Turkish media sources say Besiktas are already in talks with Fullkrug's agents about a summer move to Istanbul.

Fullkrug only moved to West Ham last year from Borussia Dortmund.

