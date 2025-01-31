DONE DEAL: West Brom sign Tottenham striker Lankshear

West Brom have signed Tottenham striker Will Lankshear.

Lankshear moves to the Hawthorns on-loan for the remainder of the season.

"I am delighted to join this great club. I'm looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and I can't wait to play in front of all the fans," Lankshear told the club website.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to compete for game time and, hopefully, score goals that can help the club push on to get promoted during my time here.

"Tony Mowbray is a manager who everyone says only good things about and I'm keen to learn as much from him as I can over the next few months."

West Brom sporting director Andrew Nestor added: "We have felt since the summer that we would need to prioritise the addition of another striker in this window.

"We are pleased now to have brought in Will, who we have been watching for some time and has been among our top targets for reinforcement in this area."