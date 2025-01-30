DONE DEAL: Tottenham winger Yang lays out QPR hopes

Yang Min-Hyeok is happy making the move to QPR.

The Tottenham winger has joined the Championship club on-loan to the end of the season.

Yang moved to Spurs at the start of the winter market, having initially signed from Gangwon FC last year.

“I am really happy to be here and I will try to do my best for the team," he told the club's website.

“I have great memories of Korean legend Ji-sung Park who used to play here. I really want to play and I want to show up in the matches regularly.”

He continued: “When I joined a professional club (in South Korea) I was very eager and very hungry to play in a professional league.

“Now, I have come to England and I am still eager and still hungry to succeed.”

Yang added: “It is a real pleasure to join QPR and in every single match I will try to help the team win and to make the fans happy.

“Any time that I can have an opportunity for the team, I am ready.”

CEO Christian Nourry said: “I am pleased to welcome Min-Hyeok to QPR and to provide him with the opportunity to experience English football for the first time.

“Min-Hyeok had been identified by some of the most elite clubs prior to his arrival at Tottenham as a world-leading attacking prospect.

“QPR has a history of working with some of the most recognisable Korean footballing talent in the recent past. We are happy to write a new chapter in that story with Min-Hyeok.”