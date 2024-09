DONE DEAL: Villa defender Dendoncker returns to Anderlecht

DONE DEAL: Villa defender Dendoncker returns to Anderlecht

Aston Villa utility Leander Dendoncker has returned home to Belgium.

Anderlecht clinched a deal late on Friday with Villa for the Belgium international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dendoncker moves to Anderlecht on a season-long loan. He began his career with the Belgian giants, winning a league title and two super cups.

Dendoncker spent part of last season on-loan with Napoli

The defensive midfielder was informed he would not be part of Villa's plans this season.