DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Bournemouth fullback Aarons
Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons' loan move to Valencia has been made officials.

The defender has seen his stock fall hugely over the past 18 months in the Premier League.

Aarons, once linked to top clubs, signed for the Cherries in 2023 from Norwich City.

Manager Andoni Iraola admitted that Aarons “wasn't playing the minutes he wanted.”

While Iraola would have preferred to keep the player, he knows that he must do what is best for individuals at times.

"I hope he does very well because he deserves it," the Spanish manager added.

