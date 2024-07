DONE DEAL: TSV Hartberg sign Bournemouth midfielder Osborne

Bournemouth midfielder Charlie Osborne has joined Austrian Bundesliga outfit TSV Hartberg.

Osborne moves to TSV on-loan for the season.

The 18 year-old midfielder joins a club on the rise after their highest ever fifth place finish last season.

Osborne featured for Bournemouth at U18 and U21 level last season.

He has come through the Cherries academy, though did have a spell at neigbours Ringwood City before returning.