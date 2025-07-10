Bournemouth make opening offer for Chelsea keeper Petrovic

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has attracted an approach from Bournemouth.

BBC Sport says Bournemouth have failed with an opening offer for the Serbia international, but negotiations are continuing with Chelsea prepared to sell this summer.

Petrovic spent last season on-loan with Strasbourg, where president Marc Keller announced last month he expected Chelsea to sell the goalkeeper.

Bournemouth are moving for Petrovic after having Kepa Arrizabalaga on-loan from Chelsea last season. The Spaniard has since been sold to Arsenal in recent days.

Chelsea are expected to demand £25m to sell Petrovic as talks continue with Bournemouth representatives.