DONE DEAL: Tottenham land St Patrick's Athletic striker Melia

Paul Vegas
Tottenham have signed St Patrick's Athletic striker Mason Melia.

Melia will join Spurs a year from now in January 2026.

He moves to Tottenham for a "record transfer fee for a League of Ireland player", stated St Pat's. Melia has agreed  a five-year contract.

St Pat's manager Stephen Kenny told the club's website: "Mason is a terrific talent with an exceptional attitude and a real appetite for hard work.

"He has had a dramatic impact for one so young, his performances in our Conference League games playing as a central striker against high calibre opposition were of real quality.

"Mason has repeated those performances at international level for Ireland and has a bright future ahead for his country."

 

