DONE DEAL: Tottenham confirm signing Glentoran striker Feeney

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of George Feeney.

Feeney arrives from Glentoran, choosing Spurs ahead of Nottingham Forest.

He became Glentoran's youngest ever goalscorer in their history in October, when he scored as a 15-year-old.

Feeney made 10 appearances for their first team last season.

Spurs have now announced the signing of the 16 year-old, who arrives as part of their U18 intake.