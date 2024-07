DONE DEAL: Torquay snap up Southampton fullback Carson

Torquay United have snapped up Southampton fullback Matt Carson.

Carson joins Torquay in a free transfer as his contract at Saints runs down this month.

The defender, 20, has been with the Saints academy for four years and played with the U21 team last season.

Carson originally joined Southampton from Glentoran in 2020.

He had a past loan spell with Braintree.