DONE DEAL: Yeovil snap up Southampton keeper Wright

Southampton goalkeeper Ollie Wright has joined Yeovil Town on a season-long loan.

Wright spent part of last season on-loan with Worthing and helped them reach the National League South play-offs last term.

The 21 year-old keeper also signed a new deal at the end of last season.

Academy Director, Andy Goldie, said at the time: "Ollie has had a great development year on loan, which will hopefully end with play-off success with Worthing over the coming weeks.

"This contract not only rewards him for the progress he's made this season, but also provides him with time to build on the success he's enjoyed and maximise the opportunities and plan we have for him over the next two seasons."

