Sunderland eye move for unwanted Chelsea 'keeper

Sunderland are reportedly looking to launch an ambitious bid for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer despite his impressive loan with sister club Strasbourg in 2024-25.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Petrovic is on the verge of joining Sunderland in a deal worth £21.5 million.

The shot-stopper is said to be weighing up his options, however, amid interest from other Premier League clubs and abroad.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will look to sign a new goalkeeper this summer with questions remaining over whether Robert Sanchez is the right man to take them forward.