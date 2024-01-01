Arsenal striker Biereth on brink of Sturm Graz deal

Arsenal striker Mika Biereth is heading to Sturm Graz on a permanent basis this summer.

The youngster will be bought for a club record £4m, per The Athletic, with Arsenal accepting a lesser fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Gunners are allowing Biereth to leave for a modest fee, they are inserting a sell-on clause.

If Sturm Graz sell the striker in the coming years, Arsenal will be entitled to a decent chunk of that fee.

The Danish forward was on loan in Austria for the second half of last season, scoring nine times in 22 games for Sturm.