DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Doyle joins Exeter

Brighton midfielder Kamari Doyle has joined Exeter City on-loan.

The 19 year-old joined Brighton from Southampton in January.

He moves to Exter on a season-long loan.

"Kami is an intelligent young player and is technically very strong," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told the club's website.

"We believe he can bring a lot of value to the team and strengthen our midfield and attacking area, and we'd like to thank Brighton for allowing this signing to happen."