DONE DEAL: Southampton welcome Welington from Sao Paulo

Paul Vegas
Southampton have completed the signing of Welington Damascena.

Welington signed a pre-contract with Saints in the summer and joins after his contract with Sao Paulo expired.

The left-back, 23, now joins Southampton in a Bosman transfer.

The Daily Echo says Saints plan is to add Welington to manager Ivan Juric's squad for the second-half of the season.

It's suggested Welington will arrive as works on recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury.

