DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Rennes attacker Gronbaek

Southampton have signed Rennes attacking midfielder Albert Gronbaek.

The Denmark international joins on-loan for the remainder of the season.

He said: “I’m just so excited. It’s a big club and I think the playing style is suiting me very well, so I’m just very pleased to be here.

“The facilities are very good and the stadium looks incredible.

"It’s even bigger and better when you come in person, so I’m just so excited to play there. I’m proud to be here.”

