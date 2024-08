DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Juan; send him to Turkey

Southampton have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Juan.

Saints have sent Juan on-loan to Göztepe for the new season.

The 22-year-old joins from São Paulo after signing a pre-contract agreement in January.

He has now become a Saints player and been sent on-loan to Turkish outfir Goztepe.

Juan made 82 appearances for Sao Paulo.