DONE DEAL: Southampton land Valenciennes defender Kayi Sanda

Southampton have officially signed 18-year-old defender Joachim Kayi Sanda.

The talented youngster has arrived from Valenciennes after being heavily scouted.

Kayi Sanda, whose leadership qualities have led him to become Under-18s captain for his country France, will slot into the academy.

Kayi Sanda said: "I’m really happy to be here. I think this is a great city and a great club. I’ve been given a very warm welcome and I’m proud to represent this club.

"I hadn’t planned for it to come so quickly but it was in the back of my mind as a career goal and I’ve managed to achieve it early on.

“The club’s DNA in terms of improving young players and everything about the project convinced me to come here."