Southampton boss Juric ponders Amo-Ameyaw options

Juric on Amo-Ameyaw: A loan is the best solution for every young player who isn't playing

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has stated that a loan move would be best for Sam Amo-Ameyaw.

Amo-Ameyaw stepped up to senior football full-time for the first time this season but has made just four appearances under former manager Russell Martin and new head coach Juric who thinks a move away from the Saints would make more sense.

Martin suggested that Amo-Ameyaw is not as "physically" ready for the Premier League at just 18 years old and Juric seems to agree. Speaking to the Daily Echo, Juric had no hesitation in suggesting a loan move to the young stars desperate to leave their mark on the pitch.

"For the young players, playing is the best.

"They shouldn't lose time. We have youngsters like Tyler Dibling, Mateus Fernandes and Lesley Ugochukwu who are playing, which is good.

"If a young player is not playing, it's not good. I think (a loan) is the best solution for every young player who isn't playing."

The teenager was last named in the squad in Martin’s final game in charge but now with the January transfer window wide open he could seal a move away in a bid to further his development.