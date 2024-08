DONE DEAL: Southampton land Arsenal keeper Ramsdale

Southampton have completed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

He moves to St Mary's for an initial £18m plus £7m in bonuses.

Ramsdale has penned a four-year deal with an option for another 12 months.

"I'm absolutely delighted," said Ramsdale.

"The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm. I’d never met him before but he made me feel about eight feet tall, which is just what you want."