DONE DEAL: Son of a gun Offiah joins Tottenham
DONE DEAL: Son of a gun Offiah joins Tottenham
Tottenham have signed 15-year-old Phoenix Offiah, the son of rugby league legend Martin Offiah.

The former Crystal Palace, Brentford, and QPR youngster joins Spurs as he looks to forge his own football career.

His father, Martin, is England’s all-time top try-scorer, having scored over 500 tries during his illustrious rugby league career.

After the move, the young striker wrote on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone who helped me along my journey.

"Happy to say that I have signed for Tottenham. Grind don’t stop now."

His proud da said: "Another proud day in the Offiah household.

"Phoenix signs for Spurs seven months after his older brother Tyler signed for Bath Rugby. The hard work starts now my boy."

