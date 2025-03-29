DONE DEAL: Son of a gun Ferdinand leaves Brighton for Havant & Waterlooville

The son of Rio Ferdinand has left Brighton for Havant & Waterlooville.

Seagulls goalkeeper Lorenz Ferdinand has joined Havant & Waterlooville on-loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Havant & Waterlooville plays in the seventh-tier of England in the Southern League Premier Division South, where they sit sixth in the table.

A club statement read: "Havant and Waterlooville Football Club are thrilled to announce that, goalkeeper, Lorenz Ferdinand has joined on work experience from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion for the remainder of the Season!

"Ferdinand, 18, came through the set-up at Brighton & Hove Albion where he now continues to refine his trade in their Under-21's set-up.

"Lorenz links up with Shaun North's side for the run-in as the push towards the end of the season continues!

"We welcome Lorenz to the Hawks and look forward to seeing him in action very soon."

Speaking following the announcement, Ferdinand Jr said: "It's been really good. Everyone has made me feel really welcome.

"It's a great club from what I've seen so far. It's good to be in and around the boys."