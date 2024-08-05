DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury sign Villa defender Feeney

Shrewsbury Town have secured the signature of Aston Villa centre-back Josh Feeney.

The 19-year-old has joined up with the lower league club on a season long loan deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teenager was involved in the EFL Trophy for Villa’s Under-21 team last term.

He is the second Villa player to join Shrewsbury this summer, following on from Tommi O’Reilly.

"His parent club wanted to take Josh on their pre-season tour so we had to be a little patient and wait for him to come in," said Shrews boss Paul Hurst.

The lower league club will be taking on Stevenage on Saturday in their first game of the season.