Tribal Football
Most Read
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...
Man Utd turn to Burnley midfielder Berge
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen

DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury sign Villa defender Feeney

DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury sign Villa defender Feeney
DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury sign Villa defender Feeney
DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury sign Villa defender FeeneyAction Plus
Shrewsbury Town have secured the signature of Aston Villa centre-back Josh Feeney.

The 19-year-old has joined up with the lower league club on a season long loan deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The teenager was involved in the EFL Trophy for Villa’s Under-21 team last term.

He is the second Villa player to join Shrewsbury this summer, following on from Tommi O’Reilly.

"His parent club wanted to take Josh on their pre-season tour so we had to be a little patient and wait for him to come in," said Shrews boss Paul Hurst.

The lower league club will be taking on Stevenage on Saturday in their first game of the season.

Mentions
Feeney JoshAston VillaShrewsburyPremier LeagueLeague OneFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury snap up Villa prospect O'Reilly
DONE DEAL: Stockport re-sign Villa attacker Barry
Ex Liverpool star who played under Klopp signs for Shrewsbury Town