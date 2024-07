DONE DEAL: Sarmiento cuts ties with Man City to join Tigre

Darío Sarmiento has cut ties with Manchester City and City Football Group (CFG).

Sarmiento came through the system at Estudiantes de La Plata before signing with CFG.

He spent time with Montevideo City Torque and Girona without establishing as a first-choice.

Sarmiento, now 21, has now signed a deal with Tigre of Argentina to 2026. The transfer includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause for CFG.