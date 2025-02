DONE DEAL: Santos close signing of Chelsea striker Deivid

Santos have closed the signing of Chelsea striker Deivid Washington.

Devid moves to Santos on-loan for the new Brasileiro season.

The young striker signed for Chelsea in August 2023 from Santos and made three first-team appearances last season.

He was also named on the bench for the Carabao Cup win against Barrow this term.

Deivid helped Brazil this week win the U20 South American Championship.