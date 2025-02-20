Chelsea confident Palmer's deal watertight

Chelsea fans do not need to worry about losing winger Cole Palmer in the summer.

Blues supporters are understandably worried about the implications of missing out on Champions League football, particularly regarding Palmer’s future.However, The Mail confirms there is no release clause in his contract linked to European qualification.

The club has no intention of listening to offers for the 22-year-old playmaker.

Palmer committed to a long-term stay at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, signing a nine-year deal with improved terms after his record-breaking debut campaign.