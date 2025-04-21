DONE DEAL? Sancho reaches Chelsea appearances mark to sign permanently

Chelsea are clear to sign Jadon Sancho permanently today.

On-loan from Manchester United this season, Sancho completed his obligatory amount of appearances to turn the deal into a permanent transfer when playing against Fulham on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sancho can now be signed by Chelsea for an agreed £25m fee - which is now due to United.

However, Chelsea can yet rip up the agreement and send Sancho back to United at season's end, though must cough up a penalty fee of £5m.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has insisted no final decision on Sancho will be made until the end of their campaign.