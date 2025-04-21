Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Man United & Man City join PSG in race to sign €80m Ligue 1 star
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder

DONE DEAL? Sancho reaches Chelsea appearances mark to sign permanently

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL? Sancho reaches Chelsea appearances mark to sign permanently
DONE DEAL? Sancho reaches Chelsea appearances mark to sign permanentlyAction Plus
Chelsea are clear to sign Jadon Sancho permanently today.

On-loan from Manchester United this season, Sancho completed his obligatory amount of appearances to turn the deal into a permanent transfer when playing against Fulham on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sancho can now be signed by Chelsea for an agreed £25m fee - which is now due to United.

However, Chelsea can yet rip up the agreement and send Sancho back to United at season's end, though must cough up a penalty fee of £5m.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has insisted no final decision on Sancho will be made until the end of their campaign.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonChelseaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho
Hamann on Man Utd loanee Sancho: Borussia Dortmund would take him back in a heartbeat
Man Utd players reluctant to welcome back Sancho