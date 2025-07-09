DONE DEAL: Rosario Central re-sign Veliz from Tottenham

Tribal Football
Rosario Central have announced the return of Alejo Veliz from Tottenham.

The Argentine striker spent last season on-loan with Espanyol and has been allowed to return home in a similar deal for the new season.

Veliz, an Argentina U20 international, joined Tottenham two years ago from Rosario Central.

In his first spell with the club, he made 63 appearances and scored 19 goals.

His debut was on July 22, 2021, in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 match against Deportivo Táchira (1-0).

