DONE DEAL: Reijnders "ecstatic" to make Man City move

Manchester City have completed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Reijnders has signed a deal with City to 2030 and joins for a fee rising to €60m.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City,” Reijnders said.

“City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.

“It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps.

“I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

Energy and composure

Director of Football Hugo Viana also said: “We are very happy that Tijjani has joined us, and we’re excited for him to join Pep’s squad.

“He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands.

“Tijjani adds extra energy, composure and creativity to our midfield and working with Pep and our coaches will only see him go from strength to strength.”