Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement

DONE DEAL: RB Leipzig sign Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: RB Leipzig sign Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic
DONE DEAL: RB Leipzig sign Aston Villa fullback NedeljkovicRB Leipzig
RB Leipzig have signed Aston Villa fullback Kosta Nedeljkovic.

The defender joins RBL on-loan for the remainder of the season. The deal doesn't include a permanent option.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nedeljkovic said, "I'm delighted to be joining RB Leipzig. From the moment the club first reached out, I knew that I wanted to take this opportunity because as a club, they prioritise young players and give them an opportunity to develop.

"2024 wasn't the best year for me, which is why I'm eager to show what I'm capable of here, earn match practice and help the club achieve their goals. I will give it my all right from my first training session!"

RBL chief Marcel Schafer also stated: "We wanted to add further reinforcements to our squad in preparation for the months to come. Kosta is the prime example of a full-back who works hard on the right wing, in addition to bringing speed, an attacking mindset and an excellent mentality to the table.

"He is strong in the tackles, good at winning possession and has an excellent understanding of the game. Kosta has a lot of potential and we will provide him with the opportunity to realise it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNedeljkovic KostaRB LeipzigAston VillaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
RB Leipzig wrapping up deal for Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic
Bayern Munich accepts bid but Tel REJECTS Tottenham move
Prem trio battle for wantaway Bayern Munich striker Tel