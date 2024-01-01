DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden

Lower league side Preston North End have made their third summer signing.

They have secured a deal with Aston Villa to sign Kaine Kesler-Hayden on a season long loan.

The 21-year-old is ready to go into the squad for their game on Friday against Sheffield United.

Preston open up the new Championship season, as they seek promotion to the Premier League.

“When I found out Preston wanted me to be here I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible ready for the game on Friday," Kesler-Hayden said.

“I had a chat with the gaffer (Unai Emery) at Villa and he thought the best thing for me to do was to get another season of minutes under my belt and a bit more experience.

“This is the best place for me to do that. I’m just so happy it went so smoothly and quickly."