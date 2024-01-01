Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd midfielder still not back in training after freak shoulder injury

DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden

DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden
DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-Hayden
DONE DEAL: Preston snap up Villa youngster Kesler-HaydenAction Plus
Lower league side Preston North End have made their third summer signing.

They have secured a deal with Aston Villa to sign Kaine Kesler-Hayden on a season long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 21-year-old is ready to go into the squad for their game on Friday against Sheffield United.

Preston open up the new Championship season, as they seek promotion to the Premier League.

“When I found out Preston wanted me to be here I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible ready for the game on Friday," Kesler-Hayden said.

“I had a chat with the gaffer (Unai Emery) at Villa and he thought the best thing for me to do was to get another season of minutes under my belt and a bit more experience. 

“This is the best place for me to do that. I’m just so happy it went so smoothly and quickly."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKesler KainePrestonAston VillaChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: West Brom land Villa winger Dobbin
DONE DEAL: Norwich sign Villa youngster after impressive loan
Chelsea leave Gilchrist in London to setup loan switch